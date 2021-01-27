He said this new Committee will be not be business as usual and it will make sure appointees that have blots on their personalities and career will not be approved.

In an interview on Metro TV's "Good Evening Ghana", Dr. Ayine said any nominee who has exhibited violence in the past need not to go through.

“It mustn’t be the case that anybody the president brings even if the person is a thief or a hooligan or somebody who goes about slapping people and shooting people all over the place, the person should be vetted and approved to become a minister,” Dr Dominic Ayine said, “That shouldn’t happen.”

Dr Ayine, a former Deputy Attorney-General, suggested that the NPP has so many brilliant men and women who can be equally nominated to some of the positions.

“On this Appointments Committee thing, why can’t we sit together and look at the president’s nominees when they come, and see if there is a nominee who is coming with a lot of baggage; the NPP should be the first [....] to tell the president that ‘look this baggage is just too much for us to bring to parliament, the person will be rejected’,” he said.

The Appointments Committee is made up of 13 equal members each from both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, 21 January 2021, released a list of 46 ministerial nominees; he has promised a maximum of 86, down from his previous 126 or 127.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has submitted to parliament for prior approval, through the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin…” a release from the Presidency signed by Eugene Arhin, Acting Director of Communication said.