She said the NDC will make sure everyone will leave in harmony and peace.

Addressing the members of the Ewe community at Duakor-Abakam in Elmina in the Central Region on the first day of her campaign tour of the region, she stressed the need for Ghanaians to avoid tribal politics and forge ahead for national development.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, urged the Ewe community to be tolerant and avoid provocations. She assured that the NDC government would serve all communities with sustainable projects to enhance the welfare of all Ghanaians.

“No group of people will be tagged and marginalised under the next NDC administration led by John Mahama,” she said.

John Mahama and his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

We are one people and Ghana belongs to all of us,” she added.

She indicated that the next NDC administration will complete all abandoned projects and establish more, especially in deprived communities.