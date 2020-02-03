According to Accra based Starr FM, the politician passed on at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Mr. Kwame Aboagye became the second member of Parliament to have won the parliamentary seat for the NDC in the 2012 elections after beating the incumbent Samuel Johnfiah.

The close family relations revealed that Aboagye known in political circles as “Abugye” has been on admission at the hospital for while now.

Honourable George Kwame Aboagye was re-elected as the 2020 parliamentary candidate for the party in the Ahanta West Constituency after he lost the seat in 2016.

