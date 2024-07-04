NDC’s Dr Hanna Bissiw walks off live TV show, says NPP panelist isn't at her level

Dr Bissiw explained that she had believed the discussion would be between the heads of the women's wings of both major political parties, rather than a ‘mismatch’ with the second in command of the NPP's women's wing.

Before departing from the live show, Dr Bissiw apologised to the NPP representative, the members of the NDC, and the station for her actions. She expressed her willingness to participate in future programmes if her counterpart, Kate Gyamfua, was also present.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, this morning, I will disappoint you and your station. With a lot of respect to the Deputy Women's Organiser of the NPP, I was told that I was going to meet with my counterpart, Kate Gyamfua,” Dr Bissiw stated. “I do have two able deputies who could have equally come, but it wasn't until I got here this morning that I discovered that I was meeting with the deputy national women's organiser.”

Dr Bissiw continued, “So I want to apologise to my followers, my political party, and to your viewers that I will not be able to partake in a programme where I wasn't informed who I was going to meet. Anytime and any day that my colleague, the National Women Organiser of the NPP, is present, I shall be present. Next time, if it's the deputies coming, I have two deputies who can represent me.”