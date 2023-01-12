ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC’s GHS500,000 filing fee for flagbearer aspirants is ridiculous – Atubiga

Evans Annang

Stephen Atubiga, founder of the National Liberation Congress, has bemoaned the excessiveness of the reported filing fee for flagbearer aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Stephen Atubiga breaks away from NDC to form his own party
Stephen Atubiga breaks away from NDC to form his own party

He said for a party that considers itself as a socialist party, the fee of GHS500,000 is ridiculous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He questioned how an opposition party without financial support could set a filing fee at such a high amount. According to him, the filing fee is indicative of how corrupt the party is.

“Look at the greed now, Because of greed look at the filing fee that they are demanding people to come and pay to run for the presidency, Eii, while the party is also poor. They have spoilt the party, and the party no longer resemble a socialist party, now the party is full of corruption and misappropriation of funds… how do you train the youth this way?

“No wonder they have been there for the NPP government to engage in all the flagship programs… If you’re in opposition and you’re charging a filing fee of GH¢ 500,000, then what will happen when you’re in government? Then 1 billion,” he lamented.

Speaking in an interview on Nsempii TV, the former NDC member stated that John Jerry Rawlings, the party's founder, carried the glory of the party away when he passed because the NDC members had not treated him well while he was living.

Stephen Atubiga
Stephen Atubiga Pulse Ghana

“The party no longer have any glory since our father Rawlings took it all away. And until the people that he groomed take over the party, the party can’t be a socialist party,” he added.

He continued by warning that if precautions are not taken, the party would nurture and produce crooked people who will steal from the public purse.

Per earlier reports, party members who are interested in running for the presidential slot of the party must pay a filing fee of GH¢500,000 and a nomination fee of GH¢30,000.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade Minister

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Kennedy Agyapong is just a noisemaker in the NPP - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Alan Kyeremanten isn’t a serious candidate; he can’t lead - Maurice Ampaw

Alan Kyerematen officially declares intention to contest NPP flagbearership race

Akufo-Addo has laid a strong foundation; but I believe things could have been done differently - Alan speaks