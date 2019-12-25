“The decision to turn down your invitation is purely on the grounds that honouring your invitation especially when we have misgivings and concerns about how the whole matter has been handled which are a threat to the constitutional rights of our client will not only prejudice the matters before the court but also have the potential to render such matters moot,” his counsel, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo wrote in a letter addressed to the CID.

Background

Sammy Gyamfi, who was invited to the Police Headquarters over allegations of cyber offences reported from the Jubilee House, was on Monday, December 23 asked to reschedule the meeting due to the busy schedule of the police personnel.

He subsequently filed a lawsuit at the Accra High Court, demanding an injunction on an earlier court warrant by the Kaneshi District Court for the seizure of some personal properties.

Among other demands to the High Court, was a transfer of the case from the District Court and a judgement to prevent the CID from abusing his fundamental human rights.

Why Sammy refuses to honour the invitation

But stating more reasons for the decision not to honour the invitation in the letter, his counsel said it was to prevent conflict with the case before the High Court.

Here’s the letter to the CID

REPLY TO INVITATION OF SAMUEL GYAMFI BY THE CYBERCRIME UNIT OF THE CID.

We write as solicitors for and on behalf of Sammy Gyamfi (hereinafter called “Our Client”) on whose instructions we act.

Our client instructs us that he was invited by your officer by name ACP Herbert Yankson, of the Cyber Crime Unit to assist your institution to conduct an investigation based on a complaint allegedly lodged by the Jubilee House on the basis that our client has allegedly indulged in committing the offences of forgery and spreading of false information to cause fear and panic which allegations our client denies strongly.

Based on the invitation by your institution, our client being a responsible and law-abiding citizen honoured your invitation on the 23rd day of December 2019 at the Police Headquarters.

However, it is instructive to note that while being at the Police Headquarters, we were informed that the meeting could not take place as scheduled because ACP Herbert Yankson intimated that he had other engagements and will be available only after 3pm.

Despite the rescheduling of the time which we only got to know at the Police Headquarters, we still showed the willingness and desire to wait till 3pm but our offer to stay till that time was refused and rescheduled for 24th December 2019.

In as much as we wish to honour your invitation due to the respect we have for your institution, our client instructs us that we cannot honour your invitation due to change in circumstances which are that our client has filed an Application for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights at the High Court in relation to the matter being handled by your office and an application for interlocutory injunction which have both been served on you through Evelyn Owusu(Secretary).

The decision to turn down your invitation is purely on the grounds that honouring your invitation especially when we have misgivings and concerns about how the whole matter has been handled which are a threat to the constitutional rights of our client will not only prejudice the matters before the court but also have the potential to render such matters moot which we are not prepared to do so due to the respect we have for the judicial authority of the High Court which we are enjoined including your institution to do so by the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Yours faithfully,

........................

Godwin Kudzo Tameklo Esq

LAW OFFICES OF AYINE AND FELLI

Cc:Sammy Gyamfi Esq

The Criminal Investigation Department

Ghana Police Service, Accra.

ACP Herbert Yankson