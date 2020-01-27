Sammy Gyamfi was picked up this morning at the studios of Accra based UTV to answer questions on cybercrime.

The BNI gave the NDC spokesperson bail after it held talks with its National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Mr Tony Lithur, Mrs. Marietta Brew Appiah – Opong, Edudzi Tamakloe, Mr Abraham Amaliba and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

It will be recalled that Sammy Gyamfi was invited by the Cyber-crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service but failed to honour the invitation.

He was invited over an alleged cybercrime offense lodged against him by the Jubilee House.

Lawyer for the NDC Communications Officer expressed his dissatisfaction with the arrest.

However, Mr. Gyamfi declined the invitation by the CID and later through his lawyers sued to stop the police from examining his phone records and gaining access to his Facebook account.

The suit, filed at the Accra High Court among other things sought an injunction on an earlier court warrant by the Kaneshi District Court for the seizure of his electronic gadgets.