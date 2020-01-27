For the presidential debate, the country would be zoned into three, and that of the Northern would be held in September, the Middle in October and the Southern belt in November.

Speaking to the media to share the Commission's year plan, the Director of Public Affairs of the NCCE, Joyce Afutu said the debate for parliamentary candidates would be staged in all the 275 constituencies.

The programme line up seeks to shape the civic conscience of the public, increase participation in governance, and preach tolerance, especially in the electioneering year.

She said the Commission through the programme was aiming at addressing the issue of voter apathy, leading to low voter turnout.

"We will use radio and community information centres to educate the electorate on the need to participate in the elections and participate in election observation," she said.

Towards a successful election, she stated that the Commission would organise community durbar and focus group discussions on the elections as well as show documentaries on the consequences of electoral violence.

She added that the Commission, working with other stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission, National Peace Council, would identify hot spots in constituencies to develop proactive measures to deal with issues that would come up.

The programme outline, she said, would feature prominently a comprehensive education on Political Party Vigilantism and conflict management.

She said as part of their year plan, the Commission would engage with marginalized and excluded groups, organised bodies as well as the youth on voting processes.

She said considering that the high stakes in the upcoming elections, part of the educational campaign would focus on sensitizing political parties on the need to avoid the use of intemperate language.

She, however, appealed to the government to retool the Commission to function effectively, especially in the election year.