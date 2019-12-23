Sammy Gyamfi was invited by the Cybercrime Unit of the Police Service after the Jubilee House lodged a complaint against him.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, the Communications Director of the largest opposition party has been charged with forgery and publication of false information.

The Director of the Cybercrime Unit of the CID officially invited Sammy Gyamfi through a phone call and text message following the complaint from Jubilee House.

He was expected to appear at the CID headquarters last Friday (December 20, 2019). He, however, asked for the date to be rescheduled to Monday, December 23, 2019, to enable him to write an upcoming exam.

Meanwhile, some NDC supporters on social media have called on Sammy Gyamfi to ignore the invitation as a way of daring the Police and by extension the government to do its worse.