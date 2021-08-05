RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Voltarians didn't disappoint me - Mahama

Kojo Emmanuel

The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has expressed his appreciation to the people of the Volta Region for the support he received from them during last year's general elections.

John Mahama

"I want to take the opportunity through you, the people here, to thank all our brothers and sisters in the Volta Region for the strong support you showed for me in the 2020 polls. You didn't disappoint me at all, you did your part and you did your best. And so I want to thank you.

"Let us not be disappointed and discouraged, they say he who fights and loses lives to fight another day. What we have to do is to focus on the party, selecting a flagbearer to lead us again and I’m sure by 2024 by the grace of God, NDC will come back into the office," he said to residents of Agavedzi in the Ketu South Constituency after he presented relief items including building materials to victims of a recent tidal waves devastation.

He accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of abandoning major projects his government started such as the Ho Airport, an abattoir at Sokode, electrification projects, roads, projects at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and Ho Technical University.

He added that the economy was at "the intensive care unit" due to what he described as poor economic management by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

