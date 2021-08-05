"Let us not be disappointed and discouraged, they say he who fights and loses lives to fight another day. What we have to do is to focus on the party, selecting a flagbearer to lead us again and I’m sure by 2024 by the grace of God, NDC will come back into the office," he said to residents of Agavedzi in the Ketu South Constituency after he presented relief items including building materials to victims of a recent tidal waves devastation.