According to him, the NDC and some other opposition parties will storm the EC office and continue the protest and register their displeasure ahead of the 2020 general elections.

"We will make sure we storm the Electoral Commission headquarters and force them to stop the attempt to do a new voter’s register," Richard Manuribe said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

READ MORE: We'll fight with our last 'blood' to resist the compilation of new voters' register - Otokunor

He said the EC will fail in its course because the coalition against the new voters' register would not allow it to spend monies on it describing it as "needless".

He entreated all members of the party to get involved in the demonstration and 'seize power to make Ghana better'.

"We are therefore announcing to everyone to rise and meet at 6 am to undertake this demonstration, and seize power to make Ghana better," he added.