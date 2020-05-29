According to him, his statement was a caution to the EC if it was intending to flip Ghanaians through this dangerous path adding that the EC should bear in mind that there would be confusion.

Bernard Mornah, addressing the press described as disappointing the EC's move to amend C.I 91 Section 1(3), to exclude the current voter ID card as part of the primary identification documents required by an eligible voter to go through with registration ahead of the December polls.

He said, "It is disappointing and disheartening to note that that was the first time political parties in the Resistance had heard about this blatant attempt at political bigotry by the EC to exclude close to about 10 million eligible voters from registering to vote in this year's general elections."

However, some political pundits criticised him for comments they deemed as 'treasonable'.

He was invited by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to assist with an investigation it is conducting into an allegation of threat against the EC.

The police sent an invitation letter to him asking that he should report at the CID headquarters on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 10 am.

Reacting to calls demanding for his arrest, Bernard Mornah said here is nothing 'treasonable' about the comments he made.

Speaking on UTV, he said his comments on the EC have been misconstrued.

He said those who misinterpreted his statements either have poor english background or their english teacher did a poor job.

He stated that "I’m at Oyibi...I'm available which police should I go to? If there is any problem they don't need to look for me; they should invite me; I will come; moreover, I’ve shown you my location.

"I said the worst they (NPP) can do is to kill us but if we don’t die we will resist. If you don’t understand this and you misconstrue it, I can only blame your English teacher or perhaps you didn’t pay attention when your English teacher was teaching (the subject); so go back to school.

"So if anybody is calling for my arrest, I don’t have a problem with them but their English teacher. I will easily walk to any police station they want me to go to. I am available to be arrested."

