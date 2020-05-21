He said there is no way the country will be thrown into civil war if the EC continues to compile a new voters' register.

His comments come at the back of Major (Rtd) Kojo Boakye-Djan who was on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, questioned by officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) concerning comments he made about the EC.

In the said interview, he said the rumpus surrounding the compilation of a new voters’ register could plunge Ghana into chaos.

The CID officers were said to have questioned him in his house on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 due to health issues.

Kennedy Agyapong speaking on the development said no one is afraid of Maj. Rtd Kojo Boakye Djan with his continuous constant threats of civil war and anarchy.

"No one is afraid of Boakye Djan...if he plays the law will take action...let us see the anarchy," he said.

"...We will do the right thing for the country, we will go ahead with the voters' register... the NDC is speaking as if they are in power, but they have forgotten that they are not in power...we are waiting for them to destroy this country; we are not afraid of them," the maverick MP noted.

Listen to Kennedy Agyapong below:

The NDC accused the EC and the NIA of devising means to deny about 11 million Ghanaians the chance to vote in the 2020 general elections.

The plans, the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo believes, were to rig the elections in favour of the NPP.

He said the decision by the EC to use only the Ghana Card and passport as the only required documents to get registered as a voter in the country was a calculated plan by the President.