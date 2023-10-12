With this unexpected development, three aspirants have promptly submitted their nominations to contend for the parliamentary slot, and the election is now set for October 31, 2023.
Nii Lantey Vanderpuye withdraws from Odododiodio MP race, opening door for new contenders
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) faces the task of selecting a new parliamentary candidate for the Odododiodio constituency, as the incumbent MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has officially withdrawn from the race.
Before the final decision is made, these aspiring candidates will undergo a thorough vetting process on a designated date.
Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has been a prominent figure in Odododiodio's political landscape, representing the constituency as its Member of Parliament since 2013.
His journey began in the 2012 elections when he was initially elected with a decisive 63% of the votes. In the subsequent election cycles, he managed to retain his seat, winning in 2016 with 57.04% and also triumphing in the 2020 elections. Over the years, he has been a familiar face in the constituency, working diligently to serve the interests of the people.
This sudden withdrawal comes as a significant development within the NDC as they navigate the process of selecting a new candidate.
It not only signifies a change in leadership for the Odododiodio constituency but also raises questions about the reasons behind Nii Lantey Vanderpuye's decision to step down. The forthcoming vetting process for the new aspirants will be of great importance, as it will provide a glimpse into the party's future and the candidate who will carry the NDC's banner in the upcoming elections.
The Odododiodio constituency, located in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, has been an electoral battleground in recent years, with a history of political contestation. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye's tenure has seen various challenges and opportunities, and his decision to withdraw from the race adds another layer of complexity to the constituency's political landscape.
As the NDC proceeds with the candidate selection process, the eyes of constituents and political observers will be closely watching, awaiting the party's decision on who will be the flagbearer in the Odododiodio constituency's next political chapter.
