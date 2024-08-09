No electoral violence will come from me; I'm a peaceful man - Mahama pledges

He reassured the gathering of his peaceful intentions, saying, “As we go into another election, there is often a general sense of apprehension that something will go wrong. As a member of your church, I can assure you and pledge that I am a person of peace, and if there is any violence, it won’t come from me. I will do everything to ensure that Ghana remains peaceful.”

Pulse Ghana

The former President emphasised the significance of peace during the electoral process, underscoring that political power should not be pursued at the cost of human lives or the well-being of Ghanaians. “If you resort to violence, it is the same people you are coming to govern. And so, I don’t think that even a single drop of any Ghanaian blood is worth political power or coming into office,” he stated.

