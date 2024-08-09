No electoral violence will come from me; I'm a peaceful man - Mahama pledges

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reassured Ghanaians of his unwavering commitment to peace as the nation prepares for the 2024 general elections. Speaking at the 31st Biennial General Council meeting of the Assemblies of God Church, held at the CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) in Navrongo, Upper East Region, Mr Mahama reaffirmed his dedication to maintaining a peaceful electoral environment.
Recommended articles
He reassured the gathering of his peaceful intentions, saying, “As we go into another election, there is often a general sense of apprehension that something will go wrong. As a member of your church, I can assure you and pledge that I am a person of peace, and if there is any violence, it won’t come from me. I will do everything to ensure that Ghana remains peaceful.”
The former President emphasised the significance of peace during the electoral process, underscoring that political power should not be pursued at the cost of human lives or the well-being of Ghanaians. “If you resort to violence, it is the same people you are coming to govern. And so, I don’t think that even a single drop of any Ghanaian blood is worth political power or coming into office,” he stated.
Mahama's remarks were met with applause from the assembly, a clear indication of the audience's appreciation for his commitment to ensuring a peaceful election. As the 2024 general elections approach, his words serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining peace and unity in the country.