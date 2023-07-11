None of the NPP presidential aspirants pose a threat to Mahama — Oppong-Fosu

He said the level of mismanagement and corruption that has characterised the government will make it very difficult for Ghanaians to entrust the leadership of the country in their hands.

He stated that irrespective of the one who will emerge as the flagbearer of the NPP none pose a threat to the NDC and John Mahama in 2024.

In an interview with Kofi Cula, Host of Political Affairs on UK-based Omega FM, Oppong-Fosu said "None of the presidential aspirants poses a threat to the NDC. With their failed leadership and the mess created, they would rather pose a threat to the country.

Touting the performance of the NPP government as unprecedented by Vice-President Bawumia does not surprise anyone.