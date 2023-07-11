According to him, the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has failed.
None of the NPP presidential aspirants pose a threat to Mahama — Oppong-Fosu
Akwasi Oppong-Fosu, the former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development has said none of the presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a threat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 general elections.
He said the level of mismanagement and corruption that has characterised the government will make it very difficult for Ghanaians to entrust the leadership of the country in their hands.
He stated that irrespective of the one who will emerge as the flagbearer of the NPP none pose a threat to the NDC and John Mahama in 2024.
In an interview with Kofi Cula, Host of Political Affairs on UK-based Omega FM, Oppong-Fosu said "None of the presidential aspirants poses a threat to the NDC. With their failed leadership and the mess created, they would rather pose a threat to the country.
Touting the performance of the NPP government as unprecedented by Vice-President Bawumia does not surprise anyone.
He [Bawumia] lives in his own bubble. He believes in his own lies, and that is a problem and problem for his own party, and it is not surprising his contenders are appealing to delegates not to vote for any liar.
