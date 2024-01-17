Mustapha Gbande, Deputy General Secretary, clarified that the official "has been placed on a three-month suspension."
Northern Regional Vice Chairman of NDC suspended over assault of Treasurer
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken action by suspending its Northern Regional Vice-Chairman, Alhaji Gbewaa, following a heated dispute with Hajia Shamima Yakubu over party finances at the regional secretariat in Accra.
Recommended articles
Speaking to Joy News, he said the case is pending investigations and all other processes that will enable the party to look into the issues properly for a final redress.
In a startling event at the NDC Regional Party Secretariat in Tamale, Hajia Shamima Yakubu, also known as the Iron Lady and the Northern Regional Treasurer of the NDC, has reportedly faced a severe physical assault by the first Vice Chairman, Alhaji Gbewaa.
The alleged attack is linked to party funds, adding to the escalating tensions within the NDC.
This incident follows a recent violent altercation involving Chairman Azorka and the National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, at the Global Dream Hotel last week.
Hajia Shamima Yakubu, a loyal supporter of former President John Mahama, is said to have sustained facial injuries and received medical treatment as a result of the assault.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh