NPP acts with impunity so commend Alan for withdrawing — Buaben Asamoa

Emmanuel Tornyi

A member of the John Alan Kyerematen Campaign team, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has expressed criticism towards the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Alan John Kyerematen
He cited actions taken with impunity and a disregard for established rules.

According to him, the NPP lacks adherence to democratic principles in its proceedings.

His reactions come after Alan Kyeremanten announced that he is withdrawing from contesting as a flagbearer race.

In a statement, Alan said he took the decision due to the incidents that happened during the super delegates elections that took place on August 26, 2023.

Buaben Asamoa in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM backed Kyerematen's decision to withdraw from the race.

He echoed Kyerematen's concerns about perceived favouritism towards a particular candidate and the use of tactics like intimidation, impunity, and inducements to secure votes.

Asamoa stated that Alan is announcing to the Ghanaian population that he has withdrawn from this process which is in favour of one person, and it’s stopping at nothing, not stopping at intimidation, impunity, and inducements in order to secure a vote for one person, and that process is what he has withdrawn from.

