He described the governments of both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as one that has too much corruption in the country.

"NPP, NDC are destroying this country with corruption scandals, is high time Ghanaians vote both political parties out of power," he said.

His comments come at the back of the Office of the Special Prosecutor that been tasked to investigate the Airbus bribery scandal between 2009-2015.

He has urged the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to speed up investigations in probing government officials who were involved in the Airbus corruption scandal.

He tasked the Special Prosecutor to investigate thoroughly the issue of corruption that involved some former government officials.

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

"I want the Special Prosecutor [Martin Amidu] to facilitate the process of investigations into the government officials who were involved in the Airbus corruption scandal," he said on Kingdom TV.

On February 3, 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo referred the Airbus bribery scandal to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for immediate investigations.

A letter signed by Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin stated that these investigations are expected to be conducted in collaboration with the United Kingdom authorities.

The reports which emerged after the company admitted in a UK court that it paid bribes to officials in some five countries including Ghana between 2009 and 2015 have sparked rumours in Ghana.

Some Ghanaians have challenged the NDC which was in charge of the governance of the country during the period to respond to the claims.