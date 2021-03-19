He said the slow growth of the economy is the residual effect of the bad economic management of the government.

According to him, available evidence suggests that the NDC does better with the economy.

He said the NPP in the past four years has left the economy in an intensive care unit - a situation hence the government cannot be trusted in managing the Ghanaian economy.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

He indicated that the slow growth of the economy is the residual effects of the bad economic management from the NPP administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

"Growth has become synonymous with the rising cost of living, unemployment, layoffs, depreciation of the cedi, load shedding of power even when the Akosombo Dam is full, high lending rates of banks, strangulating debt stock and so on and so on," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He maintained that NPP's abysmal economic record in the last four is incomparable to the NDC's unprecedented track record in government.