He has expressed disappointment at the government at the way it is handling communicators of the party adding that they are starving.

The communicators, which include serial callers and socio-political commentators, the MP claimed the leadership of the NPP has shown gross disregard for their contributions to the party over the years because they are too hungry.

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

The vociferous politician in an interview on NET 2 TV expressed regret that Ghanaians are complaining and criticizing the government despite its numerous achievements since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over the reign of the country.

"Our people should feed the communicators so that they can speak well of the government; they must give them contracts to execute and stop awarding them to NDC members who would turn back to lambast us.

"This government has done so well that our communicators must be able to trumpet the achievements to Ghanaians, but I can't blame them because they are hungry," he said.