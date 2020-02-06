Ekow Ewusi became a subject of interest after some 500 excavators got missing from the depots.

He alleged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) agreed to operate galamsey to finance the party.

The Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng issued a letter directing the Criminal Investigation Department to arrest and interrogate him after learning that Vice Chairman of the NPP, Horace Ekow Ewusi had sold some of the confiscated items from illegal miners.

The other five are Frederick Ewusi, Joel Asamoah, Adam Haruna, Frank Gyan, and John Arhin.

Excavators missing

Ekow Ewusi, Frederick Ewusi, and Joel Asamoah have been cautioned on the offense of stealing whilst Adnan Haruna, Frank Gyan and John Arhin have been cautioned on the offense of abetment of stealing.

The Police in a statement said the suspects were arrested on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Abelemkpe in Accra. All the suspects are in police custody.

But an audio recording surfaced online with the voice of Ekow Ewusi and Prof. Frimpong Boateng.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng in the recording is heard allegedly agreeing to their request and gave his party folks the green light to engage in galamsey.

"...Did you tell me that you are done forming the team? We talked about the framework...we all know that the party needs money...I told you that Chairman Wontumi has some concession so go there and inspect the place...but after the meeting, you told me that you are done with everything and your guys have started working..." he said.

Ekow Ewusi on his part said Elvis Morris Donkor, the Member of Parliament for Abura, Asebu, Kwamankese (AAK), had also requested an excavator form the Minister [Frimpong-Boateng] to use on some galamsey sites.

He stated: "The last time you met my MP [Elvis Donkor] in Parliament, he told you that he will also need a machine to work with and you even asked him to come and see me because I have a lot of these excavators."

But the Minister, however, denied knowing the said MP for Abura, Asebu, Kwamankese (AAK).

"I don’t even know this Elvis Donkor you are talking about, who is he? I don’t know him...where did he say I met him?"

"Ekow please go away...don’t annoy me today. Please walk out...the way you are talking I don’t like it...you can’t come here to accuse me. You go when I’m ready I’ll call you...I’m doing something for tomorrow...

Ekow Ewusi added that big shots in the NPP "agreed to operate galamsey to finance the party" adding that he had a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over galamsey.

"I have video recordings of all the people I did the galamsey with. John Boadu, Prof Boateng, Wontumi, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah etc. I won't go down alone. Even if I have to release the video of my meeting with the President, I will do that. We agreed to operate galamsey to finance the party so why are they trying to sacrifice me? Is it because I am not Akyem? We will all go down," Ekow Ewusi said.

However, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng has disclosed that the then secretary, Charles Bissue now suspended, introduced Ewusi as a party who could help them resolve the issue of storage of seized excavators.

He said there was the need to keep the impounded machines at a centralized location in Accra hence the resolve of the Secretariat to employ the services of the NPP Deputy Chairman of the Central region.

He noted that Ewusi was not working in any capacity with Operation Vanguard as was being speculated.

He said Ekow Ewusi's engagement with the IMCIM got terminated after they were bailed by the Aviation Ministry. He said the ministry gave his outfit a centralized depot where they could keep the confiscated excavators.

In an interview with Ghanaweb, Prof. Frimpong Boateng said "…he was introduced to the IMCIM Secretariat by Mr. Charles Bissue, the secretary as an auctioneer who has three depots in the Industrial Area in Accra, Abelemkpe and Oyarifa.

"Initially, it was a big problem, the excavators were impounded and had to be brought to Accra and kept safely so we were using these three areas.

"We've now found an area; we’ve been given a central depot by the Ministry of Aviation.

"So, we have carted the excavators to that central point. So, we no longer need the depots of Ekow Ewusi and so our relationship with him terminated at that point."