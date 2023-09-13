In the balloting held in Accra on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong picked the first slot followed by Mahamudu Bawumia who picked the second slot.
NPP Flagbearer Race Balloting: Ken Agyapong picks No. 1, Bawumia No. 2
The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held balloting for its flagbearer hopefuls ahead of the delegates conference on November 4.
Recommended articles
Former Minister for Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto picked the third slot while former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo picked the fourth slot.
The balloting was conducted by the party’s national election committee. The NPP is expected to hold its national delegates conference on November 4 to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.
Relatedly, the Minister for Aquaculture and Fisheries, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has urged delegates of the party to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
She said the Vice President is the only candidate in the race that can win the 2024 general elections for the governing party.
In an interview on Accra based Citi TV, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East said Dr. Bawumia’s experience is unmatched.
“Dr. Bawumia is the very one who can break the ‘8’.”.
“He has worked with President Akufo-Addo for the past eight years. He knows where we started from and where we are now. So he has a story to tell.
“Apart from Dr. Bawumia, nobody can tell the story of the government, and that is why we are all supporting him,” she added.
Hawa Koomson also dismissed the notion that Bawumia is not a decision-maker in the government. She said that while he is the vice president, he is not a rubber stamp and can make his own decisions when he is in charge.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh