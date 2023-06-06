He believes Kyerematen is the only person in the NPP Ghanaians are waiting to vote for in the 2024 general elections.
NPP flagbearership race: Peter Amewu endorses Alan
The Minister for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, has declared his support for John Kwadwo Alan Kyerematen to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to victory in the 2024 polls.
Amewu speaking at a gathering of NPP delegates and functionaries at Ho in the Volta Region said he gave his unflinching support to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the past because Ghanaians were waiting to vote for him.
"It is against the same principle coupled with the fact that Mr. Kyerematen is the most qualified amongst the lot who have picked nomination forms to win power for the NPP and also lead the country well that he is rooting for him," he stated.
He admonished the delegates to vote massively for Alan in the upcoming flagbearer-ship election slated for November 4, 2023.
So far, 10 people have picked up forms to contest in the NPP flagbearership race in November 2023.
The front-runners in the race are Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade and Industry Minister, John Alan Kyerematen, and Kennedy Agyapong, the MP of Assin North Central.
Others include Joe Ghartey, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.
