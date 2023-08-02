NPP gov't determined to return the country to economic growth — Boakye-Danquah

According to him, he is determined to revive and return the economy to the path of economic growth recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the mid-year review of the 2023 mid-year budget statement, he said, "The Akufo-Addo administration has not given up in failure. We are committed to providing the Ghanaian people with relief and bringing the country's economy back to the rapid rate of expansion that characterised progress in the three years before the COVID-19 outbreak and made it one of the fastest-growing in the world at the time."

"I know there are some who doubt the result of my government to turn our nation back to the path of progress and prospects and lift us out of the current difficulty. I know some are saying it is impossible. The word impossible has become the story of my recent life," Palgrave Boakye-Danquah said on Original TV.