NPP gov't determined to return the country to economic growth — Boakye-Danquah

Emmanuel Tornyi

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, the government's spokesperson for governance and security, has indicated that after facing tremendous economic difficulties in 2022, Ghana is currently making modest progress in turning around its economy.

Ken Ofori-Atta with BoG boss Ernest Addison
Ken Ofori-Atta with BoG boss Ernest Addison

He says his government has not thrown its hands in despair in the current economic challenges facing the country.

According to him, he is determined to revive and return the economy to the path of economic growth recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the mid-year review of the 2023 mid-year budget statement, he said, "The Akufo-Addo administration has not given up in failure. We are committed to providing the Ghanaian people with relief and bringing the country's economy back to the rapid rate of expansion that characterised progress in the three years before the COVID-19 outbreak and made it one of the fastest-growing in the world at the time."

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah
Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Pulse Ghana
"I know there are some who doubt the result of my government to turn our nation back to the path of progress and prospects and lift us out of the current difficulty. I know some are saying it is impossible. The word impossible has become the story of my recent life," Palgrave Boakye-Danquah said on Original TV.

He added that Ofori-Atta spoke about growth strategies that even in these tough circumstances, where we are talking about contractionary policies that will cut our growth rate from 2.8% to 1.5%, we were looking at growth techniques that will boost the growth performance.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
