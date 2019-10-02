He said the NPP government has given clearance for people to be recruited as nurses, teachers, as well as personnel at the Forestry Commission and security services.

According to him, the government has "implemented a Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) which has employed 100,000 graduates, who, otherwise, would have been sitting at home and this is a step in building the job skills of our graduates to be absorbed into the workforce.

"The available data shows that recruitment and financial clearances for the security services, nurses, teachers, Forestry [Commission] and NABCo and so on, the last two years alone, we’ve employed 350,000 people in the public sector."

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He made this known at the launch of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Job Centre at the Bank of Ghana Auditorium at the University of Ghana in Accra on Wednesday, 2 October 2019.

He added that the creation of jobs in the public sector was to compliment the private sector.

"This means that we have to improve the business environment. Fundamentally, we have to reduce the cost of doing business and the government has been on this particular path in the last couple of years and we’ve done a number of things to reduce the cost of doing business," he added.