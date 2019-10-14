Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said the growth in Ghana’s economy is evidence to the country’s transformation under the Akufo-Addo government.

The Minister was speaking at a conference organised by the Oti Regional New Patriotic Party Women’s Wing at Nkwanta on Friday.

She said Ghana is currently one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, adding that the impact of the government is being felt across the country.

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

“We can say on authority that about 80% of all the campaign pledges have been fulfilled,” Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful stated.

She further iterated the Akufo-Addo government’s commitment to honouring all the campaign promises it made during the 2016 elections.

She explained that the government will continue to implement policies that would enhance the livelihoods of every Ghanaian.

The Communications Minister urged the NPP faithful to preach the “good works” of the Akufo-Addo government, adding that the current administration is better than the erstwhile NDC government.

“I’m sure you will agree with me that the worse NPP government is far, far better than the best NDC has to offer,” she said.

“So we will ensure that we will not curse this country again with the worse that we have ever experienced in governance and let the NDC come and take over again.”

She also urged executives of the NPP “to get to work and make sure that this great party of ours is retained in power.”