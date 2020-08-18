According to him, the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has focused on delivering the best value for money for all of its projects.

The achievements, which he said were in relation to promises made included the construction of four major interchanges; Tema, Pokuase, Tamale and Obetsebi Lamptey interchange at a cost of $289m adding that the cost of projects undertaken by the Mahama administration, on a comparative value for money analysis, is outrageous.

Citing projects he claimed provided value for money at a town hall meeting in Accra to list the infrastructural development chalked by the government, Dr. Bawumia said for the Pokuase interchange which is 75% complete and explained that the loan agreement for the project was signed in November 2016 for a three-tier interchange, but the NPP government renegotiated for a four-tier interchange without any increase in cost.

He stated that another major interchange, which is part of the interchanges the NPP government is building in its first term, is the Tamale interchange and it is the first-ever interchange in the Northern Sector of the country and the project is 44% complete and expected to be completed by the middle of 2021.