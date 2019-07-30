The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has assured that it will fix the bad roads in the country, while taking a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its much-touted Green Book.

Delivering the 2019 mid-year budget review on the floor of Parliament on Monday, the Finance Minister said government will soon embark on massive infrastructure and road projects.

Ken Ofori-Atta said the NPP government actually fulfil its promises on infrastructural development, unlike that NDC that resorted to pictures and words.

“We have looked beyond the legendary Green Book of bold but many unsubstantiated claims of infrastructural projects fabricated and built but in those beautiful pages for our predecessors’ 2016 campaign,” he said.

“We have planned for them and have found the money to do far more than what the Green Book authors [NDC] achieved. Fellow Ghanaians, I wish to plead with you and assure you that…the Akufo-Addo government, will fix your roads and we shall fix them; not with words and pictures.”

The Minister said the Akufo-Addo government has secured funds to construct a number of projects in the country.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo mocked the NDC’s claim that it made strides in infrastructural development.

Speaking during a durbar of chiefs and elders of Assin Jakai in the Assin South constituency, the President said the road infrastructure the NDC usually boasts about can only be found in their Green Book.

“The road infrastructure the NDC boasted off can only be found in the green book,” Nana Addo mocked.