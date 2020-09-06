He bemoaned how major projects started in his administration have been left to rot under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo' government.

He decried the abandonment of projects, especially in the education sector, since the assumption of office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government adding it wouldn't have had to introduce the double track system with its implementation of the Free Senior High School programme.

"Our Constitution says that any government that takes over from a preceding government must continue the programmes and projects of the government that it took over from…And if the Nana Akufo-Addo administration used planning and common sense, then what they should have done was to take the 200 new community day schools and fast-track and finish them so that we will not have the double-track that we are currently going through," he said.

Mahama made this known when he paid a courtesy call on ManWe Naa on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the Upper West Region as part of his campaign tour.

He said: "We canceled all school fees for children who were day students in senior high school and in 2016, we enrolled 140,000 boarding students on the bursary system but we knew that with the implementation of free SHS, there was going to be an increase in the number of children coming to secondary school and, so, from 2015, we started an aggressive policy of increasing and expanding the infrastructure in the existing secondary schools but we realised that however much we expanded the infrastructure, the children were going to overwhelm the existing secondary schools.

"So, we said OK, let's build 200 new secondary schools so that all the children can have access to secondary school education’, and that is why we started all these community day schools."