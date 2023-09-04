NPP has a big chance to win 2024 elections with Bawumia as flagbearer – Freddie Blay

Freddie Blay told Kwesi Parker-Wilson of Oyerepa TV that the message from the party, even from that conference, is clear that Bawumia as the party’s leader, going into the pending general elections, gives it a far better chance.

“The party has spoken, and it’s an indication, to some extent, and from my opinion, that indicates where the party will be going. If one wants to be political, if one wants to see things as they are going on, me, I was convinced that was what was going to happen.

“It’s not an issue of me wanting but… I think with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, our chances at the national elections will be far brighter… I am saying so emphatically. From what party members have decided, from what they indicated, I, personally, believe that it is better for the party, and that’s the best decision the party has taken,” he explained.

Pulse Ghana

The former chairman was reacting to the performance of the vice president in the recently-held Super Delegates Conference, where he polled a convincing landslide victory with 629 votes out of the 958 total votes cast.