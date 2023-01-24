NPP has already won the 2024 elections – Obour

Speaking on The Hard Truth show, Obour bragged that the NPP has already won the elections and that going to the polls on December 7, 2024, will be a mere formality.

“NPP has already broken the eight. For anybody who is making an assessment of a situation, we need to look at how you are able to come out of problems. COVID-19 was a major bomb everywhere in the world. The US, UK, and Italy all struggled with it. In Ghana, we managed it brilliantly.

“A problem will come but look at how people are able to manage themselves out of the problem. Problems happen all the time but depending on the government of the day, how did we solve the problem? Are we not solving the issues? Currently, we are going through a difficult time and it's not a Ghana-limited problem,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

He believes that the key element that will decide the 2024 elections is a government’s ability to wheel its citizens out of crisis and as far as he is concerned, the NPP government has done a good job of lifting Ghanaians from the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.