NPP has failed Ghanaians; vote them out - Prof. Opoku-Agyeman

Evans Annang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has warned Ghanaians to be wary of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 slogan, “It is possible,” claiming the ruling party cannot deliver on its promises.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman

Speaking to female media professionals in Accra, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang criticised the NPP’s track record, citing recent events such as the picketing by pensioner bondholders at the Finance Ministry demanding their money.

Recommended articles

“At a time of different haircuts, and at a time old people picketing at the ministry of finance…at that time they also thought that none of this will happen, they didn’t even imagine that it is possible. But that has been possible, so when you hear about it is possible, think about it. It is possible to picket at the Ministry of Finance, it’s possible to have a different style or haircut,” she said.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman

She urged Ghanaians to scrutinise the NPP’s promises critically, stating, “At a time when pensioners are picketing at the Ministry of Finance and old people are facing hardships, we must question the reality of the NPP’s slogan. It’s possible to face financial struggles under their administration.”

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang dismissed criticisms that the NDC lacks ideas and vision, emphasising the inclusivity of their manifesto. “Our manifesto is for the people, including journalists and women. We engage with all groups to understand their concerns and address them effectively,” she said.

“But what about the women? What is worrying them that we have to know? And if you don’t talk to them as a group, how will you know? It’s not that you lack ideas, no, those are childish. We’re a serious party. That is why we’re engaging all of you,” she said

She reiterated the NDC's commitment to governing with a clear and inclusive vision.

Evans Annang

