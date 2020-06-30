He said the sudden influx of military personnel in his constituency, in particular, and Volta Region, in general, is timed to coincide with the commencement of the voter registration exercise.

In Ketu South, the soldiers are stationed and doted within and along with the border communities right from Aflao Beat Zero to Duta, down to Yame-Lente and Wudoaba are seen openly harassing, intimidating and restricting movements of our residents to the extent of even following them to their abodes without a permit.

Residents in the Ketu South Municipality said they are living in fear and panic following the deployment of some heavily armed security personnel into the area.

The MP for the area, Fifi Kwetey, addressing the press after visiting the constituency said "The bottom line is that as far as the NPP is concerned, the people of the Volta Region are foreigners; the Ewes are not Ghanaians...This siege of the Volta Region dates back to the NPP’s perennial hatred toward any group of people that they perceive as standing between them and their insatiable desire for absolute political power."

"This show of tribal hatred did not start today. The Nana Addo government is only taking it to a whole new level. This deep-seated animosity comes from a sense of entitlement: the belief that because they are ‘superior Ghanaians’, all others who do not share their political perspective must be deemed ineligible so that the political fortune of Ghana would remain exclusively in their hands.

"It is high time the NPP family were told once and for all that the fact that they never once won an election against Kwame Nkrumah had nothing to do with foreigners. Nkrumah was beloved by most of the people of Ghana and won elections freely and fairly. The founder of the NPP family, J.B. Danquah, could not even win one election in his lifetime. Instead of addressing why their political group has, for the most part, lost most elections, the NPP chooses rather direct their venom and hatred toward innocent groups and accuse them of being aliens," he added.