He said the party is having serious considerations of putting her on the ticket to reward her hard work for the party.
NPP is considering Ursula Owusu as running mate for 2024 elections – Kwesi Pratt
Veteran Ghanaian journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jr. has disclosed that the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful could be the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.
Speaking on Metro TV’s ‘Good Morning Ghana’ programme, Kwesi Pratt intimated that, according to his sources, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is being groomed to partner the next NPP flagbearer as the party readies to ‘break the eight’ in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.
“She (Ursula) is a potential Vice President”, Kwesi Pratt disclosed after the host of the show, Dr. Randy Abbey had wished the legislator a happy birthday.
“My intelligence I am gathering is that she is closer to that,” Kwesi Pratt revealed.
Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is currently the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency.
The prediction by Kwesi Pratt comes at a time when conversations about President Akufo-Addo’s successor have become rife within the rank and file of the NPP.
Recently, a former Minister of Energy, Mr Boakye Agyarko says he stands a better chance of leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to Election 2024 as a flagbearer.
He is of the conviction that NPP delegates will buy into his vision and give him the nod.
Confirming that he will contest the next presidential primary of the NPP, Mr Agyarko said there are no questions about his interest.
In a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM on the sidelines of the Greater Accra Regional conference of the NPP last week in Accra, Mr Agyarko said he has the experience to "Break the 8" year rotation of governance between the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
