The NPP man said the officials have failed in their mandate to address issues relating to workers in the institution.

He disclosed that only the Customs Commissioner at GRA is working very hard to curb corruption in the interest of Ghanaians.

He further reiterated that Prof. Stephen Adei is becoming a thorn in the flesh of workers who work at the Authority hence it has caused the institution's inability to meets its target.

He said during the 2020 elections Custom Officers in the country voted against the NPP due to the ill-treatment from the top hierarchy.

"Board Chairman and top officials at GRA are not treating workers at the workplace well hence President Akufo-Addo and his government should sack some of the top officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority including the Board Chairman or else the NPP might go to opposition in 2024," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He has, therefore, called on the government to act as a matter of urgency with respect to the replacement of leaders of the GRA.

He accused some of the leaders of GRA of peddling lies and misrepresenting facts to the general public.