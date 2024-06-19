NPP members prefer NAPO as Bawumia’s running mate – NIB survey reveals

Dr. Opoku Prempeh secured 76.2% of the responses from executives polled. Following him was the Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, who garnered 10.16%.

Other notable personalities considered for the role include Apostle Opoku Onyinah, former Chairman of the Pentecost Church-Ghana, and Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Agriculture and MP for Abetifi Constituency.

With the 2024 general election barely six months away, Dr. Bawumia faces the challenge of choosing among some bigwigs of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey revealed a strong consensus that the running mate should be selected from the Ashanti Region.

Pulse Ghana

According to the NIB report, approximately 84% of respondents believed Mr. Opoku Prempeh is the ideal running mate for Dr. Bawumia due to his charisma and popularity among party members.

Nonetheless, the NIB's recommendation warned the flagbearer to be cautious in selecting Dr. Prempeh.

"Given Dr. Prempeh’s current role as the Minister of Energy, the ongoing power crises in Ghana could impact his candidacy. Therefore, the government may need to implement necessary measures to solidify his competence in managing the energy sector, thereby enhancing the party’s prospects in the 2024 general elections," the report advised.

ADVERTISEMENT