ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NPP members prefer NAPO as Bawumia’s running mate – NIB survey reveals

Evans Annang

A survey by the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) has indicated that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister, is widely preferred among party members to be the running mate to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh
Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The survey engaged 5,116 NPP delegates nationwide, including national, regional, constituency, and polling station executives.

Recommended articles

Dr. Opoku Prempeh secured 76.2% of the responses from executives polled. Following him was the Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, who garnered 10.16%.

Other notable personalities considered for the role include Apostle Opoku Onyinah, former Chairman of the Pentecost Church-Ghana, and Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Agriculture and MP for Abetifi Constituency.

With the 2024 general election barely six months away, Dr. Bawumia faces the challenge of choosing among some bigwigs of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey revealed a strong consensus that the running mate should be selected from the Ashanti Region.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

According to the NIB report, approximately 84% of respondents believed Mr. Opoku Prempeh is the ideal running mate for Dr. Bawumia due to his charisma and popularity among party members.

Nonetheless, the NIB's recommendation warned the flagbearer to be cautious in selecting Dr. Prempeh.

"Given Dr. Prempeh’s current role as the Minister of Energy, the ongoing power crises in Ghana could impact his candidacy. Therefore, the government may need to implement necessary measures to solidify his competence in managing the energy sector, thereby enhancing the party’s prospects in the 2024 general elections," the report advised.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia recently concluded his 'Bold Solutions' tour accross the country.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with Otumfuo

You can do the job if Ghanaians vote for you - Otumfuo to Bawumia

Ashaiman

Ashaiman Constituency: A political battleground to watch in election 2024

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

We can't use Bawumia as a problem to solve Nana Addo's mess — NDC man

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Adum residents boo Bawumia's campaign team: 'All you know is drive V8s' (video)