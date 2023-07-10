ADVERTISEMENT
news  >  politics

NPP opens nominations for orphan constituencies

Emmanuel Tornyi

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies where the party has no representation.

NPP flag

Nominations will be opened on Tuesday, July 11, and close on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

The elections are expected to be held from September to December.

The party in a statement said male aspiring parliamentary candidates must submit a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢35,000 while women and persons with disabilities would pay 50% of the fee.

Aspirants have been urged to act according to the dictates of the party’s constitution and use the appropriate procedure to channel any grievances that may arise.

It stated that the decision to have primaries was approved when the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council held a meeting on Monday, April 3, 2023.

The statement also added that to increase the representation of women, youth, and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) in higher political offices will enjoy a 50% reduction on the filing fee.

