NPP plotting to rig 2020 elections - Minority


NPP plotting to rig 2020 elections - Minority

The National Identification Authority has come under criticism from the NDC and other civil organisations for the requirements needed to register for the Ghana card.

  • Published:
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) members of Parliament have alleged that the government intends to rig the 2020 general elections.

They said the actions of the government regarding registration for the Ghana Card shows that they won't to rig the next elections.

The Minority said: “…It has become very obvious that the Akufo-Addo Government, seeing that it has performed abysmally in power has hatched a grand scheme to prevent as many people as possible in the Volta Region where they lack support, from obtaining base documents needed to register for the Ghana Card even as they continue to resist sound advice to include the Voter ID. This can be the only plausible reason for the unfair and callous transfer of Mr. Womega and Ms. Agbenyo and the removal of Mr. John Yao Agbeko as the National Head”.

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who addressed a press conference on Tuesday, 10 July 2018, said the Minority “have become aware of exceedingly suspicious, unwarranted and unfair posting transfers of the two persons in charge of the Births and Deaths Registry in the Volta Region and a directive, that same day, to Mr John Yao Agbeko, the National Head to vacate his post”.

 

According to the MP, the “the letters conveying the directive to the two officers in the Volta Region, namely Mr. Richard Womega, Head of the Volta Region Births and Deaths Registry and Ms. Peace Agbenyo, Deputy Regional Head, emanated from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, dated 19th June, 2018”.

“It is important to bear in mind that the NPP Government intends to use the Ghana Card registration data as the foundation data to be used for an entirely new voters register. As can be observed, recent developments at the Electoral Commission with the removal of the Electoral Commissioner and her two deputies sets the perfect stage for the NPP as part of their grand scheme to pursue their agenda of rigging the 2020 elections", the statement said.

