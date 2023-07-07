NPP presidential race: Former MP endorses Dr. Bawumia

He praised Dr. Bawumia as being the ideal candidate to help the NPP win the upcoming general elections.

He pointed out that Dr. Bawumia has demonstrated through his work that he is deserving of being Ghana's President.

"He has demonstrated himself in this way even as Vice President. What will happen when he is elected President?" he asked.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bawumia said he has sacrificed enough for the NPP when most members were giving excuses at the time the party needs a witness for the 2012 general election petition at the Supreme Court.

He believes he needs to be allowed to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Bawumia speaking to delegates in the Suame constituency mentioned his political career being on the line when he served as a witness for the party.

Bawumia is in the Ashanti Region, the NPP's stronghold, for the next 11 days where he will be telling delegates in the 47 constituencies why they should choose him ahead of the other nine aspirants vying for the party's flagbearership position.