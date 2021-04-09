Ethnocentric comments: I'm not surprised about Kyei Mensah-Bonsu's 'undemocratic' behaviour - Nyaho Tamakloe

According to him, the Suame legislator has proven that he is not a true democrat.
A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has taken swipe at the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for making ethnocentric comments relating to who becomes the next flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu believes the NPP will be better served if the party presents a non-Akan flagbearer ahead of the 2024 elections.
He said a change in direction is required, as the party has already produced two Akan Presidents in John Agyekum Kufuor and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
He noted that picking a presidential candidate from another ethnicity will also help to dispel claims that the NPP is an 'Akan party'.
"Inwardly, I know I have the competence to lead the party but is it wise that after two Akans – former President Kufuor and current President Akufo-Addo – to present a flagbearer candidate with different ethnicity," Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.
"I think it is not good for a party which has been accused by some as being overly Akanistic in nature. But not everybody would agree with me and that is the beauty of democracy," he added.
But Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said the recent comments by the MP cements his undemocratic credentials.
In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, he said "Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, I personally am not surprised about this behaviour that he has put up again."
He stated the Suame MP "wants the party to follow a formula that is strange to our constitution.
"Nowhere in the constitution has it been stated that when one particular ethnic group has been followed by another particular ethnic group or people from the same ethnic group have been at the helm of the party, then the party should look for somebody from a different ethnic group."
He added that it was dangerous for the NPP to let undemocratic people like Kyei Mensah-Bonsu to lead the government business in Parliament.
"Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, as I said earlier, refused to be contested in his own constituency when he was a Majority Leader, so, that tells you that the man himself is an undemocratic person.
"He doesn't believe in democracy. In fact, because of his behaviour, I think a couple of NPP people who wanted to contest to get into parliament from various constituencies, did a similar thing...should not be left in the hands of such people...These are not democratic people," he said.
He stressed that "They [NPP] don't believe in democracy and I'm not surprised about what is happening now. What amazes me is that Akufo-Addo, who, all along, some of us have believed in him that he is a democratic person, should have called him to order.
"Now, look at the way President Kufuor handled this issue. Resign! Simple! Why can't Akufo-Addo do that? Especially when they have started this sort of infighting so early. To me, if I had been in his shoes, I would have definitely resigned as a Majority Leader."
