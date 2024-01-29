NPP primaries: No winner declared in Yendi — EC

Dr. Quaicoe emphasized that the EC did not complete the process, and there was no official declaration.

Pulse Ghana

The feedback received from the region indicated that the results were not declared there.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further explained that since the party is conducting the primary and the EC is supervising, the party will have to make a decision regarding the next steps.

During the contest, there were reports of an assault on a Citi TV/FM journalist by the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, and his supporters.

Pulse Ghana

The journalist, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, was allegedly assaulted on Saturday, January 27, 2024, while providing a live update on Citi TV and Citi FM about the violence that erupted during the counting of ballots.