Both candidates, Farouk Aliu Mahama and Abibata Shani, have independently claimed victory.
NPP primaries: No winner declared in Yendi — EC
Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), has clarified that no official winner has been declared in the Yendi parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Dr. Quaicoe emphasized that the EC did not complete the process, and there was no official declaration.
The feedback received from the region indicated that the results were not declared there.
He further explained that since the party is conducting the primary and the EC is supervising, the party will have to make a decision regarding the next steps.
During the contest, there were reports of an assault on a Citi TV/FM journalist by the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, and his supporters.
The journalist, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, was allegedly assaulted on Saturday, January 27, 2024, while providing a live update on Citi TV and Citi FM about the violence that erupted during the counting of ballots.
The MP reportedly slapped and kicked Alabira, causing him to fall to the ground, after which the lawmaker’s supporters also attacked him.
