Okyere Baafi asserted that the constituents and executives of the party see the Dr. Mark Asibbey Yeboah, as "incompetent, inept and selfish" hence the MP must be voted out.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo and the NPP "are supposed to win the 2020 election at all cost that is why we need a candidate who is competent who can stand the test of time to lead the people of New Juaben South."

Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah

"The people of New Juaben South, polling station executives, the ordinary party people are fed up with the Member of Parliament. They see him to be so incompetent and inept, they see him to be soo selfish, thinking about his own not the party and that is why we are going all out to win this election," he said to journalists after bringing Koforidua to a standstill with the supporters that followed him to submit his nomination form.

According to him, politics is about development therefore when he becomes their lawmaker he will explore other opportunities and networks to create economic opportunities for the constituency.