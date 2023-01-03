ADVERTISEMENT
NPP race: 'Bawumia Must Win' as Ashanti roots for his presidential bid

Emmanuel Tornyi

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares to choose a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of the party, some members of the party have declared their support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party to victory in the 2024 polls.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Some delegates in the Ashanti Region appear to have designed a new slogan called Bawumia Must Win (BMW) led by Bernard Antwi Bosiako, commonly called Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP.

Recommended articles

The new slogan reports stated appears to be taking over the elephant fraternity in the region as delegates look forward to giving Dr. Bawumia the nod to lead the party into the 2024 general elections as a flagbearer.

At a recently held programme organized by Chairman Wontumi aimed to unveil a group aligned to Dr. Bawumia aimed at canvassing votes for him, delegates of the party including some Members of Parliament (MPs), Regional and Constituency executives could be heard taking their turns loudly to chant the slogan.

Bawumia campaign posters
Bawumia campaign posters Pulse Ghana

Chairman Wontumi believes Dr. Bawumia is the best candidate to help NPP to retain the presidential seat in 2024.

But political analysts in Ghana said the NPP's flagbearership race will be a defining moment for the party, as it will make or break the party.

The front-runners are Dr. Bawumia and Trade and Industry Minister, John Alan Kyerematen, and Kennedy Agyapong, the MP of Assin North Central.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

