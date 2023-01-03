NPP race: 'Bawumia Must Win' as Ashanti roots for his presidential bid

The new slogan reports stated appears to be taking over the elephant fraternity in the region as delegates look forward to giving Dr. Bawumia the nod to lead the party into the 2024 general elections as a flagbearer.

At a recently held programme organized by Chairman Wontumi aimed to unveil a group aligned to Dr. Bawumia aimed at canvassing votes for him, delegates of the party including some Members of Parliament (MPs), Regional and Constituency executives could be heard taking their turns loudly to chant the slogan.

Pulse Ghana

Chairman Wontumi believes Dr. Bawumia is the best candidate to help NPP to retain the presidential seat in 2024.

But political analysts in Ghana said the NPP's flagbearership race will be a defining moment for the party, as it will make or break the party.