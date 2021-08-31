NPP seeks to "break the 8" to cover up and perpetuate stealing – NDC

Barely one year into their second four-year term, the NPP-led government is already seeking another term beyond the 8 years – what it calls "break the 8."

Addressing the press on Monday, August 30, 2021, the Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi called on Ghanaians to reject the proposition and instead demand accountability from the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

"The only motivation for President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Bawumia, and the NPP to want to "break the 8" in their own words, is to help them perpetuate this regime of corruption, naked thievery, ostentation, and impunity. Most of all, their wish is that in 2024, Ghanaians will give them another opportunity to cover up their bad deeds and continue to dim the torch of accountability while further enriching themselves and impoverishing the Ghanaian people," he said.

"However, we are quite confident that come 2024, all well-meaning Ghanaians who wish to see the progress of our nation, will join forces with us to break the eight years of stealing, break the eight years of nepotism, break the eight years of lawlessness and impunity, break the eight years of deception and broken promises and break the eight years injustice and intolerance," he added.