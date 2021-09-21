According to the group, they are unhappy about the choice of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nomination of Yohane Armah Ashitey as the Metropolitan Chief Executive.
NPP supporters lock party office in Tema Central over MCE nomination
A group of aggrieved supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have locked the party office in the Tema Central Constituency over the nomination of a new Municipal Chief Executive.
Members of the group preferred Charles Boateng for the job. The group says the President must reward their hardworking preferred candidate.
Similar disturbances happened in Odododiodoo in Greater Accra and Chereponi in the North East East Region.
Commenting on the developments, pollster Ben Ephson has said such disgruntled grassroots members of the NPP have been hired to stage their protests.
According to Mr Ephson, the best option for the assemblymen and women of the various metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies is to vote against the president’s nominees if they are unhappy with the list and, thus, demonstrating and vandalising property betrays the up-to-no-good scheming of some interested political elements who have paid people to cause mayhem.
Speaking on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM on Monday, 20 September 2021, Mr Ephson noted that destroying property was not the solution to getting the president to change his mind about his nominees.
The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper told show host Kofi Oppong Asamoah that: “If those supporters are actually on the ground, it will be reflected in the voting to confirm the MMDCEs”.
“If people are not paid to go out and demonstrate against the president’s choice and the person is popular, the various assembly members are voted in, so, ‘if I support Mr A and Mr B is chosen and I’m angry, I’ll tell my assembly member not to vote to support this person; if you do, the next assembly election I’ll not vote for you.’ This is where the reflection will be because those who are agitating how many of them are actually foot soldiers?
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh