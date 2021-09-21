NPP supporters lock party office in Tema Central over MCE nomination

Members of the group preferred Charles Boateng for the job. The group says the President must reward their hardworking preferred candidate.

Similar disturbances happened in Odododiodoo in Greater Accra and Chereponi in the North East East Region.

Commenting on the developments, pollster Ben Ephson has said such disgruntled grassroots members of the NPP have been hired to stage their protests.

According to Mr Ephson, the best option for the assemblymen and women of the various metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies is to vote against the president’s nominees if they are unhappy with the list and, thus, demonstrating and vandalising property betrays the up-to-no-good scheming of some interested political elements who have paid people to cause mayhem.

Speaking on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM on Monday, 20 September 2021, Mr Ephson noted that destroying property was not the solution to getting the president to change his mind about his nominees.

Pulse Ghana

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper told show host Kofi Oppong Asamoah that: “If those supporters are actually on the ground, it will be reflected in the voting to confirm the MMDCEs”.