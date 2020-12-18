The affected members suspended are the former Upper West Regional Minister George Hika-Benson, immediate past District Chief Executive Mohammed Zackaria Bakor, Majeed Limann, Hudu Muah, Musah Wibireh, Bahua Abudu, and Halidu Yahaya.

According to reports, they are alleged to have campaigned against the NPP and its parliamentary candidate for Sissala West, Naliwie Salifu, ahead of the 2020 elections.

"The final outcome of the disciplinary processes which have commenced against them on grounds of misconduct as petitioned by concerned Party members," a letter from the NPP office stated.

The suspension is in line with Article 3 (7, 1) of the constitution of the NPP which states that "a member may be suspended from membership of the party, or holding an office in the party, pending an inquiry into his or her conduct by a Disciplinary Committee."