According to the party, the nominations will close on June 24, 2023.
NPP to open nominations for flagbearership contest on May 26
The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that nominations for its highly anticipated flagbearership primaries will start on Friday, May 26.
The National Congress for the election of the party’s presidential candidate will take place on November 4, 2023.
In addition, the party has also announced the timetable for parliamentary primaries for orphan constituencies and constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).
The nominations for orphan constituencies will open on June 16, 2023, and close on July 14, 2023. Elections will take place from August 1, 2023, to December 2, 2023.
On the other hand, nominations for constituencies with sitting MPs will be opened on December 20, 2023, and closed on January 4, 2024. Elections will take place on February 24, 2024.
The NPP has advised all members who want to contest for the various positions to take note of the dates and adhere to the rules and regulations governing the primaries.
Relatedly, residents of Kumawu in the Ashanti Region voted today in a by-election for a new Member of Parliament.
The two main political parties, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have all put in various efforts seeking to annex the parliamentary seat.
The parliamentary candidates include: Akwasi Amankwaa popularly known as ‘Tom Cee’, of NDC, NPP’s Ernest Yaw Anim, and two other independent candidates both with the same name, Kwaku Duah.
