Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NPP to open nominations for flagbearership contest on May 26

Evans Annang

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that nominations for its highly anticipated flagbearership primaries will start on Friday, May 26.

Alan Kyerematen, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Boakye Agyarko
Alan Kyerematen, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Boakye Agyarko

According to the party, the nominations will close on June 24, 2023.

Recommended articles

The National Congress for the election of the party’s presidential candidate will take place on November 4, 2023.

In addition, the party has also announced the timetable for parliamentary primaries for orphan constituencies and constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

The nominations for orphan constituencies will open on June 16, 2023, and close on July 14, 2023. Elections will take place from August 1, 2023, to December 2, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, nominations for constituencies with sitting MPs will be opened on December 20, 2023, and closed on January 4, 2024. Elections will take place on February 24, 2024.

The NPP has advised all members who want to contest for the various positions to take note of the dates and adhere to the rules and regulations governing the primaries.

Relatedly, residents of Kumawu in the Ashanti Region voted today in a by-election for a new Member of Parliament.

National Chairman of NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim
National Chairman of NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim Pulse Ghana

The two main political parties, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have all put in various efforts seeking to annex the parliamentary seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parliamentary candidates include: Akwasi Amankwaa popularly known as ‘Tom Cee’, of NDC, NPP’s Ernest Yaw Anim, and two other independent candidates both with the same name, Kwaku Duah.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwame Gakpey, Keta MP

I spent GHS1.4 million on campaigning in the NDC parliamentary primaries- Keta MP

Former President John Dramani Mahama

14 promises Mahama wants Ghanaians to hold him accountable to if he becomes president

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Why’s Dr. Bawumia’s team not taunting him as an economic messiah again? - Richard Nyamah

Alan Kyerematen and Nana Addo

Akufo-Addo has betrayed the sacrifices Alan Kyeremanten made for him – Buaben Asamoa