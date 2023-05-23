NPP to open nominations for flagbearership contest on May 26

The National Congress for the election of the party’s presidential candidate will take place on November 4, 2023.

In addition, the party has also announced the timetable for parliamentary primaries for orphan constituencies and constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

The nominations for orphan constituencies will open on June 16, 2023, and close on July 14, 2023. Elections will take place from August 1, 2023, to December 2, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, nominations for constituencies with sitting MPs will be opened on December 20, 2023, and closed on January 4, 2024. Elections will take place on February 24, 2024.

The NPP has advised all members who want to contest for the various positions to take note of the dates and adhere to the rules and regulations governing the primaries.

Relatedly, residents of Kumawu in the Ashanti Region voted today in a by-election for a new Member of Parliament.

Pulse Ghana

The two main political parties, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have all put in various efforts seeking to annex the parliamentary seat.

ADVERTISEMENT