He said the wanton corruption being perpetuated by appointees of the government will kick them out of power.

He said, the current administration is equally engaging corrupt practices which is detrimental to Ghana’s development.

READ ALSO: Court remands Kasoa cops killers“The capital letters for corruption is Nana Akufo-Addo. Prior to 2016, NPP continuously labeled the then government under Ex-President John Mahama as corrupt and assured Ghanaians of running a corrupt-free government should they be voted into power. What are we seeing today?” he asked.

Baba Jamal also disclosed that the high unemployment in the country will make Ghanaians vote back the NDC into power in 2020.

According to him, fuel prices, introduction of taxes and other factors have increased the suffering of the ordinary Ghanaian.

“If you think you’re better off under this government, then there will be no point to complain. However, if the exact opposite is what is being experienced, there is no need to maintain this government come 2020,” he advised.