He said the level of thievery being displayed by appointees of President Akufo-Addo cannot be compared to the previous Mahama administration.

The policy think tank's boss comments comes in relation to the firing of the the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Emmanuel Sin-nyet Asigri over procurement breaches.

In a rant on Facebook, Franklin Cudjoe said: "We mocked the previous administration for ‘funny’ initiatives such as “youth in potholes filling” and kicked it out of office. Then the new administration took the ‘funny’, polished it and gave it light with “training youth in street lights repairs”.

Mr Asigri was reportedly asked to step down from his position by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

This follows a petition brought to the attention of Chief of Staff regarding a questionable procurement procedure which the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has been called in to investigate.

Read below the full post by Franklin Cudjoe

In both cases, the roads and streetlights were not done well to start with.

Then again crooked procurement-inspired decisions litter all over- just take a read of the profile of the leadership of the company at the centre of the latest scandal at the National Youth Authority. While it is reported that the Chief of Staff has taken action against management of the NYA, we really cannot accept the new low as change is supposed to be progressive not dumbing down what was before, and in the process erode the last layer of confidence we have left in democracy.

And when it comes to fighting public theft, I am beginning to wonder what credentials this administration will be trumpeting to electorates when frankly what has gone on is far worse than what occurred under the previous administration. Will it stop? It must before the elections. Not good!”